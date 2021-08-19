Dzifa Gomashie to lead Open Our Land Borders Now demo

Abla Dzifa Gomashie is MP for Ketu South and she will be leading the demonstration

• Ghana's land borders have been closed since late March 2020

• Residents of Ketu South say they are suffering due to the closure



• MP for the area, Dzifa Gomashie, is leading a demonstration to demand a reopening on August 27



Residents of the Ketu South constituency will, on Friday, August 27, 2021, embark on a massive demonstration in Aflao to get their land borders opened.



The 'Open Our Land Borders Now!!!’ demonstration is being spearheaded by the Member of Parliament for the area, Abla Dzifa Gomashie.



Making this known through her Facebook page, the MP shared both a video and a photo advertising the event that is expected to start at 8:00am on the day.

It will start at the Denu Junction and end at the Victoria Park.



It will be recalled that on March 21, 2020, the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, announced the closure of all land borders in the country due to the surge of the novel Coronavirus.



Although it's been more than a year now, with many of the things that were initially restricted: the closure of our international airport, public gatherings, social events, among others, have now been relaxed, the land borders remain closed.



Ghana is bordered on three sides by Togo to the East, Cote d'Ivoire to the West, and Burkina Faso to the North, but all the borders remain closed.



However, of all the borders, the busiest is the Ghana-Togo border, which sits in the heart of the Ketu South constituency.

It is expected that people will throng onto the streets to demonstrate and get the government's attention to the plights of the residents there due to this prolonged closure.







