Dzodze police arrest motorbike snatchers

Source: GNA

The Dzodze Police has arrested two young men; Michael Maccatus, 31, and Wisdom Agbotokpo, 25 for alleged robbery.

According to a statement signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mrs. Afia Tengey, the suspects hired the services of victim Awudi Kwame, a commercial motor rider, from Tadzewu to Ave-Dakpa on September 28, 2021, at about 1430 hours.



The suspects allegedly concealed a cutlass and knife with the intention of attacking the victim and taking possession of the said motorbike.



She said while in transit at Active near Tadzewu, suspects ordered the victim to stop and he obliged. They further ordered him to surrender his motorbike keys which he declined.



At the instance, suspects attacked the victim with their weapons and inflicted wounds on his head, but the victim managed to escape into the bush with the motorbike keys.



Maccatus and Agbotokpo then pushed the motorbike away from the scene.



She said the victim however courageously made a distress call to his colleagues in Tadzewu who pursued suspects and arrested them at Kugbakorpe, near Xevi escaping with the motorbike.

The suspects were then handed over to the Dzodze Police, where the victim later lodged a formal complaint about assistance.



Both cutlass and jackknife have been retrieved from suspects as well as the Sanya motorbike.



Meanwhile, the victim Awudi Kwame has received medical attention and is in good health.



Suspects would be arraigned before the Tokor Circuit Court Friday, 01 October 2021 at 1030 hours.



The Command also expressed its appreciation to the youth of Tadzewu for the bravery and patriotic spirit exhibited in arresting the miscreants. “We believe that together we can fight crime to the barest minimum and also encourage the public to continue such partnership.