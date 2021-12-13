E.L’s 'BAR 6' concert to light up the capital on December 18

Rapper EL

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

With 2021 almost a goner, ELiens already know the drill. It is time for one of the capital’s hottest annual events and E.L is ready to shut down the city like never before.

Set to go down at Coco Vanilla in Adjiringanor - East Legon, the Best African Rapper is expected to rev up the new venue with a series of performances that will see him share the stage with some artists of the star-studded line-up of his still fresh 'Bar 6' mixtape, aside from a possible mystery guest.



In anticipation of the concert’s 6th iteration, E.L spoke with Elite PR, the outfit responsible for giving his aforementioned mixtape and upcoming concert much coverage via Zoom.

There the rapper shared, "Like every BAR concert before this, the goal is to give like minds the opportunity to celebrate Hip-Hop music brewed in Ghana and to keep the culture alive".