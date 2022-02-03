E-Levy: Akufo-Addo engaged in disgraceful tactics to reduce minority numbers - Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority leader in Parliament

The Minority in Parliament has indicated that there is a deliberate attempt by government to reduce the numbers of minority members so they could pass the E-Levy bill.



Speaking at a press conference Thursday, the Minority Leader said Akufo-Addo has resorted to the use of intimidation, democratically shameful, disgraceful tactics to make criminal charges against the Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson.



This he alleges is targeted at affecting their numbers to favour majority’s intention to pass the E-Levy bill.

“The caucus’ attention has just been drawn to some efforts and attempts by the Nana Akufo-Addo /Bawumia power drunk autocratic regime to resort to intimidation and ominous desperate acts to get the obnoxious insensitive E-levy before parliament passed,” he told the media.



“Having failed in many respects to get the loathed E-levy passed in the wake of popular national resistance led by the NDC gallant MPs of 137, the Nana Addo Dankwa government has now resorted to very crude and for all intents and purposes, democratically shameful, disgraceful tactics to attempt to reduce by all means possible necessary including foul, to reduce the numbers of NDC Minority of 137 hoping that that will aide their efforts to railroad their e-levy into law.”



His comments come on the back of an appeal by an NPP member to bar the Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson from holding himself as parliamentarian.



On Thursday, the MP was charged with perjury, deceit of public officer, forgery of travel certificate among others by the state.



The charge sheet filed at the registrar of the High Court, preferred five counts against the MP which includes deceit of public officer”, contrary to section 251(b) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), forgery of passport or travel certificate, contrary to section 15(1)(b) of the Passports and Travel Certificates Act, 1967 (NLCD 155), knowingly making a false statutory declaration, contrary to section 5 of the Statutory Declarations Act, 1971 (Act 389) among others.