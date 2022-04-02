14
E-Levy: Akufo-Addo’s approval amounts to illegality- ABA Fuseini

Sat, 2 Apr 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu in the Northern Region, A.B.A. Fuseini, says President Akufo-Addo has breached the laws of Ghana by approving a bill that is being contended in Court.

This statement by the former Member of Parliament comes after President Akufo-Addo assented to the bill yesterday.

This decision was reached after the Consideration Stage was completed by a Majority-sided House on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

The Bill, which was considered under a certificate of urgency, was adopted at a reduced rate of 1.5% from the initial 1.75%.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has already hinted that its structures have been revised and ready to ensure mobilization of the income.

After the passage of the E-levy, Minority Leader of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, and his colleagues Mahama Ayariga and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, dragged the Attorney-General to the Supreme Court over the approval of the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy).

They are contending that Parliament did not have the required number of at least half of its members present, when the controversial tax policy was approved.

Commenting on the issue on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kakyire Ofori Ayim, Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu in the Northern Region, A.B.A. Fuseini, maintained that the Bill was not passed.

He reiterated that the bill is being contended in a court of competent jurisdiction and so the President should not have approved it.

“If it is true that the President has approved the bill, then he has breached the laws of this country. As it stands, we still believe the E-levy has not been passed. We are contending the passage of the bill in Court and we expect the court to tell the President in plain language that he has breached the law”, ABA Fuseini told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.

