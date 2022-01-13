E-Levy: Exempt transfer of payment of fees for tertiary students - Group

Ken Ofori-Atta is Minister of Finance

The Young Africans for Opportunities (YAFO) has asked the government to exempt transfer payments for school fees for students in tertiary institutions in implementing the E-Levy.

YAFO in a statement said although the E-Levy has created some exemptions, or excludes transfer payment for school fees at public and private tertiary institutions.



They want the exemptions to also cover all tertiary institutions.



“We deem it important to exclude transfers for the payment of school fees at the tertiary level. This should possibly include private tertiary education institutions as well. This would be helpful to cushion students and parents from the double agony of school fees payment and E-levy charges on school fees payment.

It is imperative that exempting school fees payment would not only deepen government commitment to education but would lessen the tax burden on students as well.”



