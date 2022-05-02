E-Levy: Filing a motion does not mean you have a court order - John Kumah

Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah

E-Levy implementation commences

Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah has said the government cannot be held in contempt following the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) which commenced on May 1, 2022.



According to him, the fact that the minority filed an application for an injunction against the implementation of the policy does not mean they have the order of the court.



He has, therefore, insisted that the government has not breached any order of the court for kick-starting the E-Levy policy.

“There is no court order so, we have not breached anything. The fact that you have filed a motion in court does not mean you have an order of the court,” citinewsroom.com quoted him to have said.



Speaking on the implementation of the E-Levy, he said, the tax policy will play a key role in the development of the country.



“It is a good day for our country because we have managed to introduce a new tax mandate for our country. Let’s continue to hope for the best for this country and especially let’s believe that E-levy will come and play a key role in our national development process,” he noted.



The implementation of the E-Levy commenced on May 1.



Following the implementation of the policy, some Ghanaians have expressed disappointment over the E-Levy tax deduction of transfer which is less than the GH¢100 threshold.

The government had earlier stated that no matter the amount a person sends on mobile money, the first GH¢100 will not be affected by the E-levy, which is 1.5%.



But this has not been the case as some Ghanaians have been deducted E-Levy tax for transactions less than GH¢100.



Meanwhile, Ghana’s revenue governing body, Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has assured people who have been wrongly charged as part of the implementation of the E-levy that all wrongful charges will be reversed.



According to the GRA, it is using a modified approach to validate claims of wrongful charges to be able to reverse the wrongful charges on transactions done on May 1, as a result of the full implementation of the E-levy.