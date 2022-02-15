E-Levy: Free SHS will be canceled if we go to IMF – NPP MP alleges

Economy will collapse if E-levy is not passed, Ken Ofori-Atta

Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juabeng South, Michael Okyere Baafi, has warned of dire consequences for the country if it returns to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.



According to him, the government's flagship Free Senior High School programme, will be canceled if the country were to seek IMF’s assistance.



In a widely shared video on social media, the MP is seen engaging a group of people believed to be his constituents in a bid to convince them and the residents at large to support the passage of the controversial E-Levy.

“Let’s all support the E-levy. What we left out in our explanation is that if we don’t pay the E-Levy and we go to the World Bank or IMF for loans, they will tell President Akufo-Addo to cancel the implementation of Free Senior High School. If he cancels it, all your children who have finished school and will be proceeding will not get any school to attend because this is what will enable them go to school,” Michael Okyere Baafi explained in Twi.



About the E-Levy



On November 17, 2021, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced the introduction of a 1.75% tax on all electronic transactions during the 2022 budget presentation before parliament.



According to him, this new directive forms part of strategies to widen the country’s tax net.



He added that the 1.75% tax is also to enhance financial inclusion and protect the vulnerable in the country.

The E-levy since its announcement by the Finance Minister has received public backlash from some Ghanaians especially Members of Parliament from the Minority Caucus.



Government has since been holding town hall meetings in an attempt to get support for the bill.



