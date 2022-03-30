E-Levy: Gov't will have more revenue for infrastructure development - Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The Majority Leader and MP for Suame constituency, Hon Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has said the Electronic Transfer Levy which was passed by Parliament today, Tuesday will broaden the country's Tax base and revenue to help government carry out more infrastructure development in the country.

He made the comment at a press conference by the Majority caucus immediately after the passage of the E-levy Bill.



The Majority Leader said Parliament's oversight of the disbursement of revenue of the country must be tightened to ensure judicious use of state funds.



Parliament Passes E-levy Bill



The Rubicon has finally been crossed with the passage of the controversial Electronic Levy (E-Levy) bill, despite a spirited attempt by the Minority caucus in Parliament to shoot it down, including the obvious staging of a walkout.

According to the Minority, the Majority pulled a surprise one on them because E-levy was not listed in Parliament’s business statement for this week.



According to the Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu: “We have time and again warned and cautioned that we never want to be taken by surprise on a major economic policy bill of government and we will not accept that culture."



“So when you (Majority Caucus) did not have the numbers, you were hesitant, you won’t come before the House, now that you think that you have some reasonable numbers then you say ‘go to the business of item 27’”.