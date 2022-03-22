3
Menu
News

E-Levy: Government has lost touch with economic realities - Mahama's aide

Joyce Bawah Mogtari Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Tue, 22 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government holds crunch meeting on economic downturn

Minority urges Government to seek IMF bailout

Government court support for E-levy

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has said that the government together with the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has lost touch with the economic realities citizens are confronted with.

Citing a number of headlines attributed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo which sought to absolve him from blame on the economic downturn, Bawah-Mogtari said the President and his vice are responsible for running down the economy.

She noted that corruption and the profligacy by the president, his vice and party devotees were key drivers of the economic downturn.

According to her, the result of the government's profligacy is what has plunged Ghanaians into hardship especially with the increase in prices of goods and petroleum products.

She mentioned that the government’s desire to implement the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) was a reflection of its insensitivity and how Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has lost touch with the economic realities facing the citizenry.

“What we are experiencing today is an economy that has been run down by a potpourri of bad governance, bad policies, misappropriation and misapplication of state funds, multiple acts of corruption at the highest levels of government, and the profligacy of President Akufo Addo, Bawumia and their aficionados.

“The end result is the hardship they are inflicting on Ghanaians especially the poor, who are worse affected, the rampant increases in the prices of goods and petroleum products.

“Government’s quest to worsen our plight with the imposition of an E-levy, is a reflection of the insensitivity of this government and how the economic management team led by Dr. Bawumia has lost touch with the economic realities we are confronted with,” she posted on her Facebook wall.

The economy in recent times has witnessed a downward spiral.

Many economists have cited the depreciating Cedi, increase in fuel prices and general cost of living as pointers to this claim.

Some analysts have asked the government to seek an IMF bailout programme however government has shot down the proposal whiles banking its hopes on the E-levy.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, over the weekend held a crunch meeting with key members of his government to decide the best way out for the administration.

Whiles government is yet to announce the outcome, Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has hinted that all government flagship programmes are up for review.

Read below the full post by Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Good morning Everyone!!

New Headlines Attributed to President Akufo-Addo and Co!

‘Let’s build our country together’

“Ghana is not the only Country facing challenges’ etc…etc…etc…

Let's not continue to mince words, my brothers and sisters.

What we are experiencing today is an economy that has been run down by a potpourri of bad governance, bad policies, misappropriation and misapplication of state funds, multiple acts of corruption at the highest levels of government, and the profligacy of President Akufo Addo, Bawumia and their aficionados.

The end result is the hardship they are inflicting on Ghanaians especially the poor, who are worse affected, the rampant increases in the prices of goods and petroleum products.

Government’s quest to worsen our plight with the imposition of an E-levy, is a reflection of the insensitivity of this government and how the economic management team led by Dr. Bawumia has lost touch with the economic realities we are confronted with.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
We can’t find Bawumia, the dollar has arrested him – Mahama
Government to review free SHS, NABCO – Oppong Nkrumah
2020 elections: Opoku-Agyemang made no impact - Obed Asamoah
Edward Enninful finally marries longtime boyfriend
Five major decisions made by gov't to rescue Ghana’s economy
It's time for disastrous Ofori-Atta to go home – Ablakwa
Black Stars players who have arrived in camp so far
Why the Black Stars are trending on social media
We are Ghana, we have what it takes to beat Nigeria - Black Stars coach Otto Addo
We are ready - Chris Hughton sends warning to Nigeria
Related Articles: