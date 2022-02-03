E-Levy: Government lacks marketing skills – Dr. Kobby Mensah mocks

Senior Political Communication Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kobby Mensah

Government to impose 1.5% levy on electronic transactions

Minority opposes E-Levy



Government sensitizing the public on E-Levy



Senior Political Communication Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kobby Mensah, has stated that the government of Ghana has failed to sell the controversial Electronic Transactions (E-Levy) policy to the public.



Despite government efforts aimed at gaining public acceptance for the policy which is now a bill before parliament, the political communication expert in a Twitter post said Ghanaians have refused to buy into the policy because they are yet to see a life changing policy under the current government.



He noted that the failure of the government to convince the public about the E-Levy is due to a lack of marketing skills needed to sell the policy.

In his post, Dr kobby Mensah said, “Govt lacks marketing skills to sell policies to people,” adding that “Govt says buy E-Levy it will change your life. People say we won’t buy cos we haven’t seen any life changing policies from you. Govt says if you don’t buy you will die. The people say, so be it.”



In a satiric tone, he stated that government could have consulted funeral policy marketers before coming up with the E-Levy policy or alternatively enrolled in his Marketing Financial Services class to be better equipped in selling off the policy to the populace.



“Govt should have consulted those who sell Funeral insurance policies. They have powerful, persuasive vibes they use to sell ‘unwanted’ products Squinting face with tongue.



“They can also enroll in my Marketing Financial Services,” he wrote.



The government's intent to impose a 1.5% tax on all electronic transactions has received widespread public opposition coupled with heavy resistance from the minority side of parliament and the opposition National Democratic Congress.

In a bid to court public support and acceptance for the bill, the government is embarking on a series of sensitization efforts, including hosting town hall meetings across the country.



