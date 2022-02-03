E-Levy: Has government failed to convince Ghanaians?

Government to impose 1.5% levy on electronic transactions

Minority opposes E-Levy



Several Ghanaians express misgivings about E-Levy



After several efforts including two town hall meetings hosted by the government to sensitise Ghanaians on the controversial E-Levy, the seeming public disquiet that has greeted the new tax policy shows no signs of dying down.



Rather than public acceptance for the Electronic Transactions Levy now a bill before parliament, there is growing discontent among Ghanaians over the proposed levy of 1.5% to be imposed on all electronic transactions.



Contributions to the ongoing discussion on the E-Levy has seen Ghanaians enumerating various reasons for their support or otherwise for the E-Levy.

For some, their opposition to the policy is premised on current economic conditions while others attribute theirs to the lack of transparency and accountability for already existing levies.



Despite the government's various reasons cited for the necessity of the E-Levy which is expected to raise national revenue by some GHC6 billion annually, some critics have argued that the government is trying to oversell the policy as a panacea to the nation’s economic problems.



Watch some Ghanaians express their opinions on the E-Levy below:



