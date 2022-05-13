E-Levy: Help us shape thinking of Ghanaians – Momo agents to media

The members of the Momo association have reiterated that they do not support the E-Levy

National Officer of the Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana (MMAAG), Masha Masawud has charged the media to help Ghanaians understand they have never and will never support the implementation of the e-levy policy.

A position they say will never change, the association explained “they met with President Akufo-Addo to raise concerns over their challenges with the implementation of the e-levy policy.”



The MoMo Agents Association of Ghana (MMAAG) paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra on Tuesday, May 10, to lay before him their concerns over the e-levy.



After the meeting, there were reports circulating in the media about the association having made a U-turn to now support the implementation of the levy.



The Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana accused the media of misrepresenting the leadership in their reports on the meeting.

They emphasized that their Association does not support the E-Levy policy and its implementation contrary to the news reports that they have given their hundred percent (100%) support to the controversial levy.



Masha Masawud, reiterating their stance in an interview with Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political show said, “They say we went to the President to change our position but that has not changed. We only went there to make him understand the challenges we are facing, it is as simple as that.”



According to him, any contrary view presented by the media to the public only makes their work more difficult.