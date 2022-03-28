E-Levy: I don’t think it’s best to put all cost on consumers – Economist

Dr John Kwakye, Economist with the Institute of Economic Affairs, (IEA)

An economist with the Institute of Economic Affairs, (IEA) Dr John Kwakye, has indicated that it is not the best for government to put all the cost of 1.5 percent E-Levy on consumers.



According to him, the government could split the charges among telcos by charging them 0.75 percent while consumers pay 0.75 percent.



“Add 0.75 percent to the telcos’ charges and let the consumers bear 0.75 percent. Maybe that will be a better compromise,” citinewsroom quoted him as having said.

“I don’t know whether the Minority would be willing to accept this because you should let the telcos who are enjoying windfall profits also pay costs. Putting it all on consumers, I don’t think that is the best way to go,” Dr. Kwakye added.



Meanwhile, Parliament is yet to communicate the new date for the interrogation and possible passage of the bill after many failed attempts in the last Parliament.



Even though the Minority has insisted they will not allow the passage of the bill as the government seeks to use it as collateral to take more loans, the finance minister has said the bill will be re-laid in Parliament after consulting stakeholders and citizens.



The Deputy Minority Leader. Alexander Afenyo-Markin has indicated that members of the august house would be accordingly informed about a new date for the interrogation and possible passage of the bill.