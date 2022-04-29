E-Levy: 'If you decide to pay your tithe of GH¢2,000, exactly GH¢2,000 will go to the church' – John Kumah

Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Kumah

Kumah says Tithes, Zakat will not be affected by E-Levy

E-Levy is just like a bank charge - Kumah



Tithes, Zakat will be affected by E-Levy – Sam George insists



Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Kumah, has insisted that the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) will not affect collections and other contributions paid to faith-based organisations that are not supposed to be taxed by law.



The deputy minister indicated that the E-Levy would not affect tithes and offerings of religious organisations because the levy will be paid by senders, and it is similar to charges paid to banks when a person is paying tithes through them, myjoyonlince.com reports.



He added that the amount people intend to pay as tithes will not be affected by the 1.5 per cent E-Levy, which the government will start implementing from May 1.

"It is a complete lie and falsehood that E-levy will tax tithe and offerings. E-levy does not affect Church's tithe and offering or Zakat.



"Assuming you issue the cheque for your tithe of GH¢2000, your bank is going to charge you for the services for issuing a cheque. Does it mean you are being charged for your tithe?.. If you decide to pay your tithe of GH¢2000, exactly GH¢2000 will go to the Church," he said.



The deputy minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, urged the public to disregard assertions that the untaxable contribution made to religious organisations will now be taxed because of the E-Levy, saying, "... this is a complete propaganda to create unnecessary fear in people."



Meanwhile, Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George, has insisted that tithes and offertories that by law are not supposed to be taxed will be affected by the Electronic Transfer E-Levy (E-Levy).



According to the MP (Member of Parliament), the directive given by the government for faith-based organisations to register as Mobile Money merchants in order to avoid paying the levy will not work because merchants also have taxes they pay.