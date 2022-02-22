E-Levy: It’s a shame some Ghanaians do not want to pay tax – Kennedy Agyapong

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong says Ghanaians will continue to be slaves in their own country because of their poor mentality.

He claims that the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has been charitable with Ghanaians with the introduction of the E-levy which many people including politicians are against.



Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, Mr. Agyapong said if Ghanaians really want development in the country every individual must pay tax.



“I support the E-levy because I think it’s a cheat to those who work especially in the public sector. The understanding of the E-levy has become a problem because of the way the NDC is twisting information. The opposition is only trying to frustrate government policies. It’s playing a game to win,” the Assin Central MP said.



He claimed that some journalists have been hiding behind the microphones to criticize the E-levy and other issues which he thinks it’s inappropriate.



“Everywhere in the world nobody wants to pay tax. Journalists are not above the law, and they think they can say somethings and go free, but the politician say something and you chastise him, no. We are all equal before the law,” Mr Agyapong indicated.

The Parliamentarian who is also a businessman said he is against opinions of those who do not support the E-levy but they should analyze it well and speak the truth because it is for the betterment of the country.



He said Ghanaians must support it because the E-Levy is not a policy only in Ghana, but even in some of the well-advanced countries.



“Economists and governments have realized that the trends of doing business in on our phones, so how do you track people doing business on their phones to tax them, that’s why they are implementing that. It is very easy to pay 50% to MTN but it difficult for people to pay 1.75% to their own country for development. It’s a shame. Ghanaians must be ashamed of themselves,” he lamented.



”We need to be careful how we handle certain things in this country. “We have all forgotten about what taxes can do for us”, Kennedy Agyepong posited.