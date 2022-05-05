E-Levy: ‘It was needles’ – Defeamekpor on Supreme Court’s directive to GRA

Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson Nelson-Dafeamekpor

Opposition National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has described a directive issued by the Supreme Court to the Ghana Revenue Authority as unnecessary.



The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, April 4, 2022, denied an application for an interlocutory injunction to stop the GRA from collecting a 1.5% levy on electronic transfers.



The application filed by three minority MPs was on the back of a substantive suit challenging the approval of the Electronic Transfer Act otherwise known as E-Levy by parliament.

However, in declining the injunction application, the Supreme Court ordered GRA to guard the safety of records of all E-Levy deductions to facilitate possible refunds if it later determines that the E-Levy Act was unconstitutional.



Reacting to this in an interview with Okay FM, Defeamekpor said, “that further directive was not needed. Because GRA is the state institution responsible for collecting the nation’s taxes and accounting for same every year. I have never heard a complaint that GRA took GHC10 and have not been able to account for it or reported GHC8 instead. Every time they announce the taxes they have collected.



“And so for me, for the court to ask them to keep proper records, it was a needless directive,” he added.



He noted that the court’s directive only forms as a basis for the creation of an impression where the GRA is regarded as not prudent in keeping records.



“That is the impression you get. Anytime a court will make a directive, the court will make the directive based on some information,” he argued.