E-Levy: It will not be mandatory - Sylvester Tetteh

The Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro, Sylvester Matthew Tetteh, has indicated that the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) being introduced by the government is not mandatory.



He explained that after the levy is approved, while there will be immediate attrition in users of electronic transactions in the country, the situation will normalize, reports 3news.com.

“The E-Levy is not a mandatory tax, that is why I say that even the projections of government could be lower,” he said.



The E-Levy has received several rejections from several quarters in the country since it was introduced in parliament and has since has been put on ice since the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has failed to re-lay the bill before parliament.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs have constantly stated their stance on the bill, insisting that they will do all that is possible to reject it.



There have also been concerns about the full representation of all members on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) side of the House, particularly with the continuous absence of the MP for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo.