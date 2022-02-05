E-Levy: Ken Ofori-Atta in a state of indecisiveness – Dafeamekpor

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Government likely to withdraw E-Levy bill

Minority criticize government's uncertainty over bill



Government courts support for E-Levy



Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has suggested that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta should be blamed for the slow progress of the E-levy in Parliament.



According to him, the minister has been caught in a state of indecisiveness following a notice from the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin over the likelihood of the withdrawal of the E-levy bill.



Dafeamekpor said the conduct of the government was rather stalling the passage of the E-levy bill.

He stressed that the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, should therefore not be accused of frustrating government business.



“Ken Ofori Atta brought the E-levy Bill and requested that it be considered under a certificate of Urgency. The Committee did & its Report has been pending b4 Xmas. Ken has since fallen into a state of indecision yet they’d put out vile propaganda that Speaker’s frustrating Govt Biz,” the South Dayi MP tweeted.



Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin at Friday’s sitting hinted of plans by the Ofori-Atta to withdraw the controversial E-levy bill to make additional changes following the town hall meetings government initiated as apart of stakeholder engagements.



“This House in consultation with leadership and other stakeholders continue to engage on some concerns relating to provisions of the Bill. Members are reliably informed about efforts by the Hon. Minister of Finance to undertake sensitisation tour in certain parts of the country to educate the citizenry on the need for the passing of the Bill for the benefit of the economy.



“The Hon. Minister for Finance has therefore given indication after his nationwide engagement with the citizenry on the bill, of the likelihood of the withdrawal of the Bill and reintroduction of same on Friday, February 11, 2022, barring any unforeseen circumstances. In the event that, he is unlikely to withdraw and reintroduce the Bill on Friday, February 11, 2022, he may do so Tuesday, February 15, 2022,” the Effutu MP told Parliament on Friday, February 4, 2022.

The Minority through its chief whip, Muntaka Mubarak raised concerns about the proposal stating that the uncertainty by the Majority side suggests that they are trying to lay ambush on the Minority.



“Mr. Speaker if the Majority in the House want us to have certainty if you are withdrawing, come and withdraw now and tell us when you will come back with the business so that we know that the business is not before the House, but so long as you leave it lingering using words like ‘likelihood’ ‘unforeseen circumstances’ for those of us in the Minority the only conclusion is that you are trying to lay ambush on us because you are not certain with the things that you are saying.”



