E-Levy: Majority members in parliament are a bunch of cowards - NDC MP

Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, has described some members on the majority side as a bunch of cowards as they have failed to speak up against E-Levy.



According to him, some of these MPs have privately said they are against the E-Levy yet they are afraid to speak up against it.

Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, he said, “I have seen members of Parliament say that the moment they succeed in passing the E-Levy, they will stop using MOMO. To tell you the truth the majority are bunch of cowards. They will tell us sincerely that they are against MOMO but they can’t speak against it publicly. Akufo-Addo is not ruling the country as a president, he is ruling as a king. So you find some of them and they tell you in private that look the E-Levy we are against it but we can’t do anything than to support it."



He indicated that if the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya returns today, the Majority will still not have the numbers to pass the E-Levy.



“If Adwoa Safo returns today, they (the majority) will still not have the numbers to pass E-Levy. That is why I tell them that when we have the likes of Kennedy Agyapong attacking Adwoa Safo and the need for the Standing Order to be invoked because Adwoa Safo missed sitting for 15 days, Kennedy Agyapong missed sitting for 18 days, why are they not talking about that? Why are they interested in Adwoa Safo? If Adwoa Safo returns today, NPP will still not have the numbers to pass E-Levy,” he said.