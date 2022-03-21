E-Levy: Many NPP MPs not interested in government business - Minority declares

File photo: Parliament of Ghana

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has thrown a challenge to the Majority Members of Parliament (MPs) to show commitment toward efforts to get the e-levy bill passed into law.

According to the Minority, the New Patriotic Party MPs are showing their disinterest in the bill and not the Minority.



The Minority is of the view that the Majority MPs, on their own, have not shown any interest in having the e-levy bill passed.



Bia West MP Richard Acheampong made the observation when he reacted to the Majority’s claim that the Minority is holding the government to ransom over the passage of the bill.



The MP, who is also a Member of the Finance Committee of Parliament, spoke on Accra100.5FM’s breakfast show Ghana Yensom.



He told host Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Monday, March 21, 2022: “Why is the Majority not able to whip its MPs in line to have the e-Levy passed because their numbers are 138?”

In his view, many NPP MPs are only interested in monitoring their party’s ongoing internal polling station elections to the detriment of government business on the floor.



As a Minority, “we have made our stance on the passage of the controversial e-levy known”, he said



“The Majority themselves are confused about the passage of the e-levy and they should not blame the Minority for their woes”, he stressed.



He said: “As members of the Minority, we have supported the government in passing all the appropriations and taxes, so, why should the Majority blame us for their mismanagement of the economy as well as their ineptitude”, he wondered.



Mr. Acheampong also called on the Majority to come clean on how they run down the economy rather than blaming the Minority side for their woes.