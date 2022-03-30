E-Levy: Minority walkout was inappropriate – Inusah Fuseini

Former Member of Parliament, Inusah Fuseini

Inusah Fuseini, a former Member of Parliament, has described the walkout by the Minority in Parliament during the debate and passing of the E-Levy on Tuesday, March 29 as inappropriate.

In an interview with Alfred Ocansey on Wednesday, March 30, he stressed that somebody must invoke Article 104 since the article on quorum doesn’t invoke itself.



“Democracy is [a] consensus and we have built it in this country. When a decision is to be taken, your opposition to the matter must be manifested, counted, and captured in the Hansard. The Minority should have stayed to state their opinion. That is what it means to say that the Minority will have their say and the majority will have their way.”



He concluded that every debate must end.



The former MP told 3FM he thinks that the Minority walking out from the House denied Ghanaians the opportunity to know the actual numbers on the Majority and the Minority sides.



“Did we know whether indeed the sick MP was in the ambulance and capable of coming into the chamber to cast his vote?”

He argues that if the Minority had stayed, “we would have known if the Majority indeed had the numbers to pass the bill”.



The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, later described the approval as a charade because, in their view, the Majority did not have the right numbers to pass it.



“This is a charade,” he said at a press conference in Parliament, adding that “there is no E-levy.”



“The Majority of less than 137 conducting businesses only proceeded on illegal and unconstitutional business. Parliament did not have the numbers to take any decision that should be binding on Parliament and Ghanaians.”



The Minority in Parliament has insisted that there is no e-levy despite the approval by a one-sided House on Tuesday, March 29.