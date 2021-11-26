E-Levy: Minority will stand by Ghanaians – Jinapor assures

John Jinapor is former deputy Minister for Power

Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu, Mr. John Abdullai Jinapor has criticised the Akufo-Addo government over the attempt to impose taxes on electronic transactions in the country.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta announced last week the government wanted to widen the tax net of the country hence the move to impose 1.75% on electronic transactions.



A section of Ghanaians has kicked against the levy as experts predict it will hamper financial inclusion.



Speaking on the Gumbe show on TV XYZ Thursday night, Jinapor, a former deputy minister for power, told Mugabe Maase that the Minority has taken a stance to block the levy.



“I can pledge that we in the Minority will do what is right. We will stand with Ghanaians,” he stated.



“This is the time we have to stand firm, shoulder to shoulder and stand with the people of Ghana,” he added while justifying why the NDC MPs in Parliament will not hesitate to vote against the policy.

Government Reactions



Meanwhile, a Deputy Minister for Finance, Abena Osei-Asare, has hinted that the government may review the implementation strategy for the proposed E-Levy.



Speaking at a Deloitte Economic Dialogue Webinar on the 2022 budget, Osei-Asare said the government is very interested in promoting a cashless system and also finding ways to generate revenue for the development of the country.



“This is a very good initiative by the government and I encourage everyone to engage the government and support us to implement this very good measure that will rake in close to about GHC7 billion to help in the development agenda in terms of youth employment, development of road infrastructure and cybersecurity…



"I believe that some form of a position will be taken by the government in shaping the implementation strategy and announcement on the E-Levy.”