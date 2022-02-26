E-Levy: Most Ghanaian Religious leaders are dishonest, hypocrites – Dr Apaak slams

Dr Clement Apaak

Dr. Clement Abass Apaak, the MP for Builsa South, has heavily descended on Ghanaian religious leaders for not calling out the Akufo-Addo government for what he describes as the mismanagement of the economy.

Speaking in Dwaboase on Power FM, the educationist observed that some clergymen who used to raise concerns on policies of the erstwhile NDC government under John Mahama have suddenly Gon quiet.



Apaak said it was more worrying that they had gone mute at a time the economy is crumbling and profligacy thriving under Akufo-Addo.



“Our clergy are not honest. You represent the people; you ought to call a spade a spade. They are supposed to be our moral compass. They know the hardship that their church members are going through but have chosen to be quiet,” he stated.



“When religious leaders speak, they are not able to tell the government the truth,” he bemoaned while citing the government’s agenda to pass the controversial E-Levy at all cost.



Persuasion



Dr Apaak’s disappointment follows a visit a delegation from the leadership of the various church groups and associations paid to Mr Mahama over the recent happenings in the country.

Led by the Most Reverend Paul K. Boafo, Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, the delegation included representatives from the Christian Council of Ghana, the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, and the Catholic Bishops Conference.



The clergy discussed some national issues and indicated that it was prudent to visit Mahama over the issues.



“As major stakeholders, when things become of concern, we are all to take it up and see how best we can find answers and resolutions,” Most Reverend Paul K. Boafo noted.



He added, “Getting to the last quarter of last year, we all experienced what our country has never experienced before. It came to the hilt when they were about closing with the introduction of the budget and E-levy and what went on the last but one day of parliament were exchanges resulting in some fight and all that. The churches or the Christian bodies became alarmed and we said we will not sit…”



It will be recalled that a tussle broke out in Parliament in the latter part of November last year following what the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs say was an unconstitutional action by the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Wusu, when the E-Levy was being debated.



The Minority said the action of Mr Osei Wusu was also contrary to the Standing Orders of the House, during the debate and voting.

But speaking during the meeting with the clergy, former President Mahama told the Christian leaders that the resistance of the Minority Group, which led to the brawl, was a fight for democracy aimed at preventing unconstitutionality.



President Mahama said “that fight was a fight for democracy. There is no way a Speaker can sit in the chair, relinquish the chair, let somebody else come and sit in it and take a vote in something that he has presided over. The constitution is clear”.



The former President disagreed with suggestions that the Minority should have allowed the process to continue and prevent the fracas.



Mr. Mahama told the church leaders, who said they were on a “peace mission” to find a resolution to “what is happening to us in our country”, that Ghanaians have made it clear that they do not want the E-Levy, and the Minority Group’s push back is a reflection of what the people want.



However, reacting to the visit on Dwaboase which was also live on TV XYZ, Dr Apaak stated the clergy should have rather urged the Akufo-Addo government to trash the E-levy bill to give Ghanaians some respite.