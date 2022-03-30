E-Levy: NDC MPs were told there’s a superior plan – Suhuyini

Alhassan Suhuyini

Member of Parliament(MP) for Tamale North Alhassan Suhuyini has said that he is pained by the move by the Majority in Parliament to pass the much-dreaded e-levy.

The Minority in Parliament today staged a walkout that gave the opportunity to the Majority in the house to pass the much-hated e-levy.



On social media, the Members of Parliament on the Minority side are being bashed for their actions.



Reacting to the walkout, Alhassan Suhuyini indicated that their colleagues have told them there is a superior plan.



He believes that their colleagues who are lawyers should be supported by the latter.



“Too many calls and messages I’m unable to respond to for now. For now, I’m scandalized, pained and disappointed. Some of our colleagues and lawyers said and still insist that they had a superior plan. Let’s exercise patience and support them to the end.”



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on Tuesday, March 29 moved a motion for the passage of the E-levy in Parliament.

This was after he presented a statement on the E-levy in the House.



“I, therefore, move the motion” for the passage of the E-levy, he said.



Obuasi West MP Kwaku Kwarteng seconded the motion.



However, just before he finished making his statement Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu rose and said they could not deliberate on it because they did have access to the report. His position was supported by Tamale Central lawmaker Murtala Mohammed.



TWI NEWS