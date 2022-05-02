E-Levy: 'NPP government determined to show how lawless and undemocratic they are' – Ablakwa

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says the Akufo-Addo government is determined to show Ghanaians and the world how lawless, undemocratic and tyrannical they are with the passage of the e-levy.

This comment by the lawmaker is in line with the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) which commenced today, May 1, as announced by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).



Government approved the E-levy despite a walkout staged by the Members of Parliament from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) side.



In a statement issued on Saturday April 30, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) assured the general public that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth implementation of the levy



“The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) wishes to inform the public that the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy Act (Act1075) will commence on Sunday May 1.



“The GRA has held several technical sessions and engagements with the charging entities on the implementation of the e-levy with the aim of ensuring that the charging entities are in a position to implement the levy by the due date.

“The authority assures the general public that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth implementation of the levy. We encourage the general public to contact the authority.”



In a tweet on Sunday May 1 2022, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa described the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government as lawless, undemocratic and tyrannical for by going ahead to wickedly impose the the unconstitutional e-levy.



“This is the day the Akufo-Addo government is determined to show Ghanaians and the world just how lawless, undemocratic and tyrannical they are by going ahead to wickedly impose the the unconstitutional e-levy,” Ablakwa said in a tweet.



The Minority in Parliament filed an application at the apex court On Tuesday April 19 2022 to block the commencement of the e-levy deductions.



The Court will hear the application on May 4.