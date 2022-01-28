E-Levy: NPP is scared of accountability - Amaliba

NPP failed to deliver promises to Ghanaians, Amaliba

NPP failed to deliver promises to Ghanaians, Amaliba

Government refuses to resort to IMF



Going to IMF is disastrous, Finance Ministry



A legal practitioner and member of the communication and legal team of the National Democratic Congress, Abraham Amaliba, has said that the Finance Ministry does not want to resort to the International Monetary Fund for help because it is scared of accountability.



“They can’t go to the IMF because, they are scared that the people of this country, will call them names… you don’t want to go there because of your own conduct when you were in opposition. Again they are scared of accountability,” he said.



He added that this is due to the terms and conditions one has to meet to get funds from the IMF.

Speaking on the NewDay Morning show on TV3 with Berla Mundi, Abraham Amaliba noted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) failed in delivering its promise to Ghanaians and is now doing the “exact opposite of what they promised.”



This, he said, is a result of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government’s inability to give a proper account of funds.



He noted that monies have gone into the wrong hands without proper accountability.



“You have borrowed GHC221 billion, you have not been able to provide jobs for people. How can 6 billion a year provide jobs for people?” he said.



Commenting on the townhall meeting that has been held to further explain the purpose and importance of the E-Levy, Mr. Amaliba said they are needless because the problem with the bill is not communication.

Countless appeals have been made to the Finance Ministry to resort to the International Monetary Fund for help instead of implementing the Electronic Transaction Levy but the government has said that it will not.



This, according to the communications minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, is because government wants to attain the Ghana Beyond Aid target, which includes no longer borrowing or going to the IMF.



The government has insisted that by generating its own funds, which it hopes to do through the E-Levy, all of these will become a possibility.