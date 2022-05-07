E-Levy: Over 128,000 people have received refunds - GRA discloses

Over 128,000 people wrongfully levied the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) have received refunds, according to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).
The implementation of the E-levy commenced on Sunday, May 1, 2022.
However, some customers have already reported cases of wrong deductions. Even though the rate of 1.5% was to affect a transaction of GHC100 and above, some customers claim they were charged despite transacting below the threshold.
Patrick Frimpong Danso a member of the GRA E-levy technical committee speaking in an interview on Peace FM’s morning show ‘Kokrokoo’ said the wrong deductions were due to a system challenge.
"With the wrong deductions . . . so far over 128,000 have received a refund as of Thursday, according to the networks it was part of a system challenge, but a lot of people have had their monies refunded," he noted.
