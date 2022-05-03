E-Levy: Pray for those expecting refund of wrong deductions – Ablakwa

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has suggested that Ghanaians who have been wrongly taxed since the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levey (E-Levy) began are not likely to receive refunds.



According to the MP (Member of Parliament), those affected by wrong deductions will not receive their funds back because the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has a track record of not paying tax refunds.



In a tweet posted on May 3, Ablakwa said that the 2019 Auditor-General Report showed that the GRA did not refund monies worth over GH¢190 million to individuals who were wrongly taxed at the urging of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

“I am sorry to bring bad news to all those expecting refunds from the botched implementation of the unconstitutional E-Levy.



"Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has been exposed in the 2019 Auditor-General Report on the Public Accounts of Ghana for issuing illegal instructions to GRA to divert funds (GH¢ 193,277,758) intended for tax refunds contrary to Section 69 of the Revenue Administration Act, 2016 (Act 915). With this Finance Minister/GRA dubious track record, we can only pray for those expecting E-Levy refunds," the tweet shared by the MP read.



The MP shared excerpts of the audit report which showed that monies meant for tax refunds in the past were rather used to make other payments.



“… we noted from the review of tax refund records that, a total amount of GH 193,277,758.03 was used in settling payments other than for tax refunds,” a portion of the report read.



Since the implementation of the E-Levy started on Monday, May 1, 2022, some Ghanaians have complained that they were wrongly charged the levy even though the transfers they engaged in were below the GH¢ 100 threshold or not part of transfers that are to be levied.

The GRA has, however, assured that persons who were wrongly charged the levy will be refunded.



to divert funds (GH¢ 193,277,758) intended for tax refunds contrary to Section 69 of the Revenue Administration Act, 2016 (Act 915).



With this Finance Minister/GRA dubious track record, we can only pray for those expecting E-Levy refunds.



