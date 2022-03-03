E-Levy: Prof Atuguba wants acceptance because he ignored alternatives - Ernesto Yeboah

Ernesto Yeboah

Commander-in-Chief of pressure group Economic Fighters League (EFL) Ernesto Yeboah has disagreed with Prof Raymond Atuguba’s view that the controversial electronic transactions levy (E-Levy) is a necessity that will save Ghana’s precarious economy from total collapse.

Prof Atuguba who is the Dean of the Faculty Law at the University of Ghana had argued in a Lecture organized by think tank Solidaire Ghana, that the electronic transactions levy (E-Levy) was a wicked tax but a necessity to saving Ghana’s ailing economy from collapse. He explained that the E-Levy which has been met with tough resistance from the public could be accepted if Government came clean on the need for it and demonstrated good faith.



But in a rebuttal posted on social media, Mr Yeboah, who has been relentless in his opposition to the E-Levy, insisted that rather than the levy, several alternatives exist. He disagreed that the E-Levy was key to saving the economy, adding that Prof Atuguba may have ignored the alternatives that have been given to the E-Levy.



“… I disagree completely with the comment that Ghanaians have no choice but to pass E-levy to prevent the economy from collapse. It is either he has not been listening to the various alternatives proffered or, like the rotten establishment and its beneficiaries, he has chosen to ignore them.



It is not a matter of ‘either E-Levy or IMF’, as the establishment would have us believe,” he said.



Mr Yeboah then went on to list alternatives to the controversial electronic transactions levy which seeks to tax electronic transfers of money exceeding a hundred Cedis a day at 1.5%.

Among others, Mr Yeboah wants a reduction of the emoluments of Article 71 workers such as Members of Parliament, the Executive and others; the abolition of ExGratia payments; the abolition of tax exemptions among others.



Read the full post below:



While I agree completely with Prof. Raymond Akongburo Atuguba that a case for a coup in Ghana exists, I disagree completely with the comment that Ghanaians have no choice but to pass E-levy to prevent the economy from collapsing. It is either he has not been listening to the various alternatives proffered or, like the rotten establishment and its beneficiaries, he has chosen to ignore them.



It is not a matter of ‘either E-Levy or IMF’, as the establishment would have us believe. On numerous occasions since the budget reading Fighters has listed the following as just a few alternative sources of revenue to meet Ghana’s budgetary requirements:



Reduction of pay for Article 71 office holders;

Abolition of ex gratia;



Cutting of frivolous government expenses such as purchase of Vehicles, medical services outside Ghana of elite Government administrators, hiring of private jet for presidency;



4.Abolition of the concessions for rich foreign companies, particularly in the oil and mineral resources sector. For instance The hybrid system in our upstream oil and gas production rolls over 70% of production revenue to private corporations with track record of tax evasion;



Re-establishing control of our own resources – Ghana must not earn not less than 50% of production revenue in any sector of our economy;



Increased production and industry;A restructuring of the economy to benefit the majority and not just the few;

Ending of corruption/stealing by empowering the accountability institutions such as Audit Service, the Judiciary, Police service etc. to work transparently and effectively.



Why is it that the establishment and the aspiring middle class who dwell on its fringes are working so hard to present E-Levy as the only option? Why the flagrant disregard for public opinion? Public sector workers haven’t been paid, VAT has seen an astronomical increase to over 18% – yet the state wants to dip their hands into our empty pockets. They prefer for the economy to live while the People die – to be so criminally out of touch with reality as the people who are supposed to represent our interests is exactly what makes Ghana ‘ripe’ for a coup.



#NoMomoTax