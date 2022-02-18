E-Levy: Speaker is around, bring the bill before the house - Akandoh to Majority

Member of Parliament for Juaboso Constituency, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

What’s stopping you from bringing the E-Levy? – MP to Majority

Parliament yet to consider E-Levy



Finance Minister not ready to present E-Levy bill before Parliament – Majority Leader



Member of Parliament for Juaboso Constituency, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has charged the majority to present the controversial E-Levy Bill before the house as the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, is back from his medical review.



According to him, some members of the Majority have alleged that the bill has not been presented due to the absence of the Speaker, hence the call to present the bill before the house so they don’t blame him should he travel again.



Speaking on the floor of parliament, he said, “May I know when the E-Levy will be brought back on the floor of the house for consideration, I say so because some members of this honourable house are going round in the country that some of us (minority) are secretly supporting the E-Levy. Whether or not we support the E-Levy it must be brought before the house so the numbers will project so."

He added, "Mr. Speaker some of their leaders have also blamed Mr. Speaker for not being in the seat for the E-Levy to be taken, Mr Speaker has arrived in the country and he has been sitting. Today we are reading the Business and there no indication to that effect. Then when Mr Speaker travels they will come and blame him again. They must be serious.”



Meanwhile, Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has revealed that the Finance Minister, has given an indication that he would not be ready for the presentation next week.



According to him, Parliament will be informed about a new date for the interrogation and possible passage of the bill.



Speaking on the floor of parliament, the Deputy Speaker said, "The Minister has given an indication that he would not be ready next week. The house would be accordingly informed about a new date for the interrogation and possible passage of the bill."