E-Levy: Stop throwing dust in the eyes of Ghanaians - Former NPP organiser tells NDC

Source: GNA

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has condemned what he called calculated attempts by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to incite Ghanaians against the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy (e-levy) to make the government unpopular.

Mr. Yaw Dabie Mensah Appiah, a former organiser of the NPP in the former Brong-Ahafo region therefore urged Ghanaians to ignore the NDC, saying the E-levy had enormous economic benefits that would help to push the development of the nation to the next level.



He said the Act for the implementation of the E-levy went through parliamentary process, approval and subsequent passage, an indication that the nation required the levy to generate the needed revenue to facilitate accelerated economic growth and national development.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Odumase in the Sunyani West Municipality, Mr. Appiah said he was highly disappointed at the NDC in view of the current economic situation and financial stress the country was going through.



The implementation of the E-levy had been greeted with strong opposition from the quarters of the NDC and the former President John Dramani Mahama had stated the next NDC government would scrap it.



Describing the NDC's position on the levy as attempt to score undue political marks, Mr. Appiah said any patriotic citizen would accept and pay the E-levy, indicating it was only through taxation that the nation could be developed.

He told the leadership and members of the NDC and other critics to remember that no political rhetoric and propaganda could influence the good people of Ghana to stand against the government and resist the implementation of the E-levy.



He said the NDC must contribute to the nation's efforts towards the COVID-19 post economic recovery.



"The NDC must understand that the country's development is seriously on course and no propaganda and machination can obstruct the focus of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his good government", he said.



"In fact the government is determined to build a better society for all and this is what the NDC and our critics must appreciate than trying to throw dust in the eyes of Ghanaians just to get their sympathy and votes in Election 2024”.



Mr. Appiah, said NDC's relentless campaign against the implementation of the E-levy was an indication that former President Mahama and his party had no vision for the nation, adding, any attempt to scrap the levy would have serious economic consequences on the nation in the ensuing years".

"This is a crucial moment that political parties in the country must demonstrate their true sense of patriotism coming out with ideas that would help the nation to recover from the COVID-19 stress”.



"The government is ready to accept criticisms but not that type of the NDC which sought to secure their interest at the expense of the entire Ghanaian population", he added.



Mr. Appiah therefore, asked Ghanaians to remain calm and maintain their trust and confidence in the government, saying the economy was set to bounce back to put smiles on their faces.