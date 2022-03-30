E-Levy: 'Thanks for allowing a smooth conduct of business' – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to Minority

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (L) in a tête-à-tête with Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has expressed his Caucus’ gratitude to the Minority Caucus for not being noisy and disruptive in parliament during the consideration of the e-levy after Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta moved the motion in that regard on the floor on Tuesday, 29 March 2022.

The Suame MP told journalists at a press conference following the passage of the 1.5 per cent levy by a certificate of urgency that even though the opposite side later staged a walkout, they did not disturb the process while on the floor.



“We should all be thankful to God Almighty, be thankful to our colleagues – the NPP Members of Parliament – and, I will say, to the extent that our colleagues [NDC MPs] were not raucous; they were in attendance and no such infractions came, I think we should also be thankful to them that we had a smooth conduct of business in the house and we are moving the agenda of national development forward”.



Commenting on claims by the Minority side that the consideration of the levy was a surprise, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu retorted: “No, it was not a surprise because you were here last Friday when the business statement came to be presented and the house was informed that bills may be presented and this [e-levy] is a bill that was presented”.



“And, don’t forget, this bill is not a new bill that is being introduced, it has been with us since December last year”, he argued.

On when the bill will be presented to President Nana Akufo-Addo for his assent, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs said: “As soon as possible; as soon as practicable”.



Asked if there was a quorum for Tuesday’s business, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu wondered: “Quorum; is there any issue about quorum?”



“I’m not sure that quorum was an issue. There was quorum”, he insisted.