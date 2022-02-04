E-Levy: There's too much 'foolishness' in the system - Allotey Jacobs goes wild

Bernard Allotey Jacobs

Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has expressed disgust over the behavior of Ghanaians as he wonders what they actually want government to do for them.

Commenting on the controversial e-levy which is strongly opposed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and many Ghanaians who complain it will compound their hardships, Bernard Allotey Jacobs believes Ghanaians are just confused.



He wondered why the same citizens are calling for development and other economic interventions to be made by the government to improve their living conditions but will also fall for any deception that comes their way.



Speaking on Peace FM's morning show ''Kokrokoo'', the former NDC Central Regional Minister couldn't fathom what Ghanaians actually want because they complain about everything and nothing.



"People are being confused . . . There's too much foolishness permeating in our system. There's too much foolishness. Look, what do we want as a nation? Look, there is an army of unemployed graduates. You try to solve the problem, other group of people will rise and say they are being deceived. They inject deception and that's what Ghanaians love. It's got to a time where there should be decency in our politics. This deception should be a past thing," he snapped.

TWI NEWS



He advised the populace not to fall for political chicanery saying, ''we've grown past this kind of political character where we will always inject falsity into our political arena''.



''So, we as Ghanaians, must ask ourselves; what do we want? . . . What do we want as a nation?'' he further queried.



