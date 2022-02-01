E-Levy: They don't even believe it is a good thing - Asiedu Nketia to NPP MPs

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah is NDC General Secretary

Bagbin in Dubai for medical review

Parliament concerned over the absence of Speaker of Parliament



NPP, NDC MPs split on E-Levy adoption



The NDC’s Johnson Asiedu Nketia has said that the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is pushing is one that they are not confident in themselves.



The General Secretary of the largest opposition party in the country explained that there is little faith from the very people spearheading the controversial levy in what they are forcing on Ghanaians, reports myjoyonline.com.

“The truth of the matter is that the NPP MPs themselves, they don’t think that the E-Levy is a good thing, that is why their leadership is not able to get all the 138 members to vote,” he said.



He also urged the Majority in parliament to find more sustainable ways of getting their businesses done than to lay blames, for instance, on the Speaker of Parliament.



The Speaker, Alban Bagbin, is in Dubai for a medical review and there have been concerns on whether or not the House can debate the E-Levy in his absence.