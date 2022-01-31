E-Levy: Town hall meeting a sign of Ghana’s democracy – Awudu Mahama

Awudu Mahama, Managing Editor of the Custodian Newspaper

Managing Editor of the Custodian Newspaper, Awudu Mahama, says the town hall meeting on the e-levy was a huge symbolization of the country’s democracy.

He considers the town hall meetings as an avenue for government officials to interact with the ordinary Ghanaian.



“Here the government tells the citizenry their plans and policies and takes questions from the people just to make clear these policies. That’s the education session of the e-levy which was conducted last week. The meeting was purposely held for Ghanaians to understand the e-levy and how it will improve lives, fix bad roads, remove schools under trees and help the economy,” he said.



Addressing concerns over claims that members of an advocacy group were arrested at the event, an infraction on the tenants of democracy, Mr. Mahama posited that it is simply impossible for the police to arrest people at such an open meeting without any cause.



According to him, conveners of the group failed to answer if they were arrested without any cause and suspects the arrests were issued because they embarked on some form of unsanctioned demonstration.

Reacting to this in the Editors’ Take discussion on the Happy Morning Show, he told Samuel Eshun, “What is democracy? The town hall meeting in itself shows there is democracy in Ghana and this is respected by a lot of people. Maybe some people may not want the e-levy to be implemented but we should allow the government to engage them and decide for themselves. But if you engage in a demonstration at such a forum the police will take action.”



The government held a town hall meeting to sensitize Ghanaians on the proposed 1.75% electronic transaction levy, which is awaiting approval or otherwise by Parliament.



The e-levy when passed will tax all electronic transactions including Mobile Money and bank transfers among other things.