E-Levy: We don’t want to inherit a disjointed economy - NDC’s Alex Akuoku

The NDC led a demonstration against the E-Levy yesterday

Alex Akuoku, a communication team member of the biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is very sure the NDC will regain power in the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the E-Levy is absolutely a retrogressive and a lazy man approach to tax Ghanaians.



The 2020 Parliamentary aspirant for the Bortianor Ngleshie-Amanfro constituency believes that it is however the duty of the NDC as the opposition to offer suggestions and contribute to the betterment of the country.



Nonetheless, he stated that leaders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration have been adamant and failed to listen to the opinions and plights of its citizen, just as in a democratic republic.

During a panel discussion on Happy98.9 FM’s Epa Hoa Daben socio-political show, Alex Akuoku said, “The main factor that drives us to talk against the e-levy is that by God’s grace, we will come back to power. We don’t want to come to power to inherit a disjointed economy. An economy that has been shredded and will make us suffer and prevent us from developing the country. That is why since its introduction, we have urged them to do something about it. We can’t sit aloof and watch the country’s economy collapse as they have done. At least we also need to make our offer.”



Meanwhile, the NDC has started their demonstration to express their opposition to the e-levy. The demonstration is dubbed the ‘Yentua demonstration’ began on Thursday, February 10 at the Obra spot, Circle.