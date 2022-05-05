E-Levy: We promised e-transaction charge uniformity not tax – NDC

National Democratic Congress

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to live above the petty politicking characterising the implementation of the electronic levy.

According to the NDC, it never said anywhere in its 2020 manifesto that it would introduce an e-levy.



Mr Bright Nana Apraku, a member of the party’s communications team said the NPP must get its fact right about the NDC’s 2020 manifesto.



Mr Apraku told Accra100.5FM’s morning show Ghana Yensom hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Wednesday, 4 May 2022 that there was nowhere in the NDC's manifesto that they mentioned the introduction of taxes on electronic transactions.



“As a party, what we sought to introduce was the harmonisation of the transaction charges on all mobile money platforms,” he explained.

“What we intended correcting with the introduction of the harmonisation of transaction charges was the situation where some telecommunication companies charge more for their mobile money services with others not charging anything for transactions on their platforms,” he noted.



He said the disparities in transaction charges were what the NDC intended to correct with the introduction of uniform charges on electronic transactions.



“We never promised taxes on electronic transactions as the NPP has done with the e-levy,” he stressed while asking: “Is the harmonisation of transaction charges the same as taxing electronic platforms?”



