E-Levy: We’re happy with our lawyer's performance despite dismissal of injunction application – Minority leader

Leader of the Minority Caucus in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu

Our lawyers made our case for injunction application against E-Levy, Haruna Iddrisu

It is refreshing and heartwarming that Supreme Court has ordered GRA to keep proceeds of E-Levy



Lawyers of the minority embarrassed themselves in court – Dame



The leader of the Minority Caucus in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has said that the minority is happy with the performance of its lawyers even though the injunction application filed against the implementation of the E-Levy was dismissed by the Supreme Court.



He indicated that the lawyers did their job by successfully arguing the case of the majority that the implementation of the E-Levy is wrong because there is a pending lawsuit against it.



“For us, we raised this matter because it is of public interest significance, it’s of constitutional significance and we think that we’ll pursue it to its logical conclusion, so we’re very happy with the performance of our lawyers,” 3news.com reports.

The minority leader, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, said that the minority is also happy with the fact that Supreme Court in its ruling ordered the GRA which will be collecting the E-Levy to keep the money until the substantive matter before it is determined.



“… what is refreshing and heartwarming today is the second part of the ruling which gives directives to the Ghana Revenue Authority to preserve and keep the money. At least some people will not be in a hurry to collateralized the money until the matter is determined,” he added.



Meanwhile, the Minister for Justice and Attorney General, Godfred Dame, had said that lawyers of the minority caucus embarassed themselves during the proceedings in court.



Following the dismissal of the application for an injunction by the Supreme Court, the Attorney General said that the three Members of Parliament (MP) filed the application based on assumptions and guesswork.



He indicated that because the minority MPs had no firm ground to make their case, the Supreme Court had no option but to rule against them.