E-Levy: We're in a crisis but the govt is showing 'unacceptable' posturing - Afriyie Ankrah

E-Levy yet to be re-laid in parliament

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah calls for sacking of Ken Ofori-Atta



Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, a former Minister of Youth and Sports, has bemoaned the posturing of the government on the subject of the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy).



He explained that the discussions around the E-Levy place the country at the center of a crisis but unfortunately, the people at the helm are exuding an attitude that doesn’t match the same energy.



He added that people have completely lost confidence in the current government and it might be the right time for the president to start pruning from within his own walls, starting with the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.



“We don’t have any confidence in the government; the basket is leaking terribly. Perhaps the president should start by removing the Finance Minister, and then his deputies, there hasn’t been any reshuffle. How is that possible? And then the posturing; you know, when we are in a crisis, you must behave as if we’re in a crisis. The posturing, the attitude, the manner of the government, from the president to the rest of his appointees, it doesn’t demonstrate that we’re in a crisis. In fact, they stick it up our faces: arresting our MPs, left, right, center,” he said.

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah further stated that if the government wants the rest of the country to rally behind it on E-Levy, they should deal with their attitudes first.



“So, if they want us to have a rethink, it must start with them; their attitude and their posturing sings to the high heavens and if that doesn’t change, there is no way some of us will agree to this. It is unacceptable,” he said.



He was speaking at a lecture on a Reviewed 1992 Constitution in Accra when he made these comments.



The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, is yet to re-lay the controversial E-Levy before parliament for deliberations that will lead to its approval.



