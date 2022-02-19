E-Levy: You must accept 1.5% rate - NPP MP tells Ghanaians

Mpraeso MP, Davis Opoku Ansah

Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku has stated that Ghanaians must accept a 1.5% charge on all electronic transactions.



The government in the 2022 budget statement announced a new tax christened Electronic Transaction levy (E-Levy) which will slap a 1.75% rate on all digital transactions including mobile money.



However, after a backlash, the government served notice of reducing the rate to 1.5%.



Plans to withdraw the E-Levy bill and retable it in Parliament to reflect the change have been indefinitely aborted.

In a post on his social media handle, Mr. Opoku said the government intends to create jobs for the youth whiles additionally transforming the economy.



He mentioned that it will, however, do so within fiscal consolidation and debt—sustainability.



The lawmaker said it was for this reason that a domestic revenue mobilization measure such as the E-levy was important to that goal.



The government is currently holding town hall meetings in various parts of the country in a bid to explain and get the support of citizens for the implementation of the E-levy



Read Below The Full Post of Davis Ansah Opoku



Over the past two days, I have engaged Constituents on Government’s revenue generation policy as announced in the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government to the Parliament of Ghana.

The introduction of an “Electronic Transaction Levy” or “E-Levy” of 1.5 per cent on electronic transactions above GHs 100 per day must be accepted by Ghanaians.



Government has the onerous responsibility of aggressively growing and transforming the economy and creating jobs for the people, especially the youth. This is to be executed within the context of fiscal consolidation and debt—sustainability in particular and macroeconomic stability in general.



Aggressive Domestic Revenue Mobilisation (DRM) is key to this strategy as it will make us less dependent on borrowing to fund our development.



As an MP who supports the policy, I owe it a duty to commit the government to a very judicious application of the funds realised from the E-Levy.