E-Levy: Your uncertainty suggests you are trying to lay ambush on us – Minority to govt

Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak

There should be certainty on when E-Levy will be considered

E-Levy likely to be withdrawn on February 11



Finance Minister engages stakeholders on E-Levy



The Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, has raised concerns over government’s uncertainty on the consideration of the E-Levy bill in parliament.



According to him, comments by the majority about the subject suggest there are attempts to lay ambush on them.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament, on the business statement before the house, he said “Mr Speaker if the majority in the house want us to have certainty, if you are withdrawing come and withdraw now and tell us when you will come back with the business so that we know that the business is not before the house, but so long as you leave it lingering with using words like ‘likelihood’ ‘unforeseen circumstances’ for those of us in the minority the only conclusion is that you are trying to lay ambush on us because you are not certain with the things that you are saying.”

His comment comes on the back of a business statement read by the Deputy Majority Leader about the details regarding the consideration of the E-Levy by the house.



Alexander Afenyo-Markin hinted that the Finance Minister is likely to withdraw the current E-Levy bill before parliament to present a new bill on February 11 or February 15.



“This House in consultation with leadership and other stakeholders continues to engage on some concerns relating to provisions of the Bill. Members are reliably informed about efforts by the Hon. Minister of Finance to undertake sensitisation tour in certain parts of the country to educate the citizenry on the need for the passing of the Bill for the benefit of the economy.”



“The Hon. Minister for Finance has therefore given indication after his nationwide engagement with the citizenry on the bill, of the likelihood of the withdrawal of the Bill and reintroduction of same on Friday, February 11, 2022, barring any unforeseen circumstances. In the event that, he is unlikely to withdraw and reintroduce the Bill on Friday, February 11, 2022, he may do so Tuesday, February 15, 2022,” the Effutu MP told Parliament on Friday, February 4, 2022.”