E-Levy and 'failed' John Mahama are our weapons for election 2024 - Nana Akomea

Managing Director of STC, Nana Akomea

Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea, has given out two 'weapons' his party would be using to win the election in 2024.

Even though he believes there's more work to be done, he said if the ruling government stays true to its word as far as the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) is concerned, victory will be theirs.



"The 2024 election will depend on what the NPP government will do especially with the E-Levy if we are able to fulfill our promises in terms of infrastructure, and people know we are true to our words; if we are able to use about 90 or 95 percent of the E-Levy money for infrastructure, roads, schools, etc. everybody will see and we will not even have to talk or ask for votes," he said.



"Those dramatic projects, if we are able to speed up construction with proceeds from the E-Levy, there will be no 8 to break," he said.

Mahama Factor



Nana Akomea who was contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' program, believes former President John Mahama's "poor record" will also help the NPP to victory.



"Especially as NDC is bringing John Dramani Mahama as their candidate, and we all know his record so God being our helper, E-Levy and John Mahama are our two weapons for the election in 2024," he stated.