E-Levy bill: I’m scandalized – Suhuyini

MP for the Tamale North Constituency, Mr. Alhassan Suhuyini

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tamale North Constituency, Mr. Alhassan Suhuyini, has said he is scandalized by the passage of the Electronic Transfer, E-Levy, bill.

The controversial revenue mobilization bill was passed on Tuesday, 29 March 2022.



In a Facebook post, the MP said: “Too many calls and messages I’m unable to respond to for now. For now, I’m scandalized, pained and disappointed".



He continued: “Some of our colleagues and lawyers said and still insist that they had a superior plan.



“Let’s exercise patience and support them to the end.”

The house passed the bill after Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta moved the motion for its consideration.



After the proposed amendments were made and the bill deemed read for the third time, Speaker Alban Bagbin said it has been "passed".



The Minority Caucus staged a walkout minutes after the previously unscheduled motion was moved.