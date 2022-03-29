9
Menu
News

E-Levy bill: I’m scandalized – Suhuyini

Alhassan Suhuyini121213131312 MP for the Tamale North Constituency, Mr. Alhassan Suhuyini

Tue, 29 Mar 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tamale North Constituency, Mr. Alhassan Suhuyini, has said he is scandalized by the passage of the Electronic Transfer, E-Levy, bill.

The controversial revenue mobilization bill was passed on Tuesday, 29 March 2022.

In a Facebook post, the MP said: “Too many calls and messages I’m unable to respond to for now. For now, I’m scandalized, pained and disappointed".

He continued: “Some of our colleagues and lawyers said and still insist that they had a superior plan.

“Let’s exercise patience and support them to the end.”

The house passed the bill after Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta moved the motion for its consideration.

After the proposed amendments were made and the bill deemed read for the third time, Speaker Alban Bagbin said it has been "passed".

The Minority Caucus staged a walkout minutes after the previously unscheduled motion was moved.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022
Ghana qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022
Ghana qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022
Presence of ambulance raises suspicion of bedridden MP brought to Parliament
E-Levy finally passed
E-Levy finally passed
Prophet Ogyam Nyame predicts doom for Black Stars in Abuja
Asamoah Gyan predicts countries that will qualify for World Cup, undecided about Ghana, Nigeria
Kwabena Agyepong joins NPP flagbearer race
14-year-old girl married off to 48-year-old man
Related Articles: