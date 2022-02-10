E-Levy birthday cake: This is how the road to opposition begins - UG Lecturer

Senyo Hosi and New Juabeng South MP Michael Okyere Baafi in awe of the E-levy cake

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu celebrates 65th birthday with E-levy cake

NDC MPs debunk claims it presented the cake to the majority leader



Social media goes haywire over viral pictures, videos of E-levy cake



Lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Dr. Kobby Mensah has suggested that the governing New Patriotic Party’s quest to break the 8-year power cycle risks being derailed as a result of the viral cake used to celebrate the Majority Leader’s 65th birthday.



Social media has been awash with pictures and videos from the Suame MP, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's party that was held at Kumasi on February 3.



What has particularly caught the attention of many social media users is the ‘giant’ all-green, six-part cake that spelled out the words, E-levy.



The incident comes at a time when the opposition National Democratic Congress is leading opposition to the levy whiles a cross-section of Ghanaians have also voiced rejection of the controversial bill.

Commenting on the video showing the birthday party and the viral cake as posted on the social media handle of Accra-based Joy FM, Dr. Mensah indicated that it had the potential of causing the NPP to lose power in 2024.



“This is how the road to opposition begins” he captioned his post.



Meanwhile, the NDC minority MPs have refuted assertions that they gifted the controversial cake to the Majority Leader.



North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has questioned the motive of such information being peddled.



“NPP spin doctors and desperate propagandists should leave the NDC Caucus in Parliament out of their gross insensitivity and scornful disregard of the overwhelming majority of Ghanaians. How can we present an E-LEVY cake to a party we were not invited to and knew nothing about?,” he posted on his Facebook timeline.



