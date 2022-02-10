E-Levy cake: Leave NDC caucus out, we were not invited to the party – Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP, North Tongu, has dismissed allegations that the NDC Minority in Parliament presented an E-Levy cake to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu during his birthday party in Kumasi.



According to him, it is not possible for the NDC MPs to present the cake to the Majority Leader because they [Minority] were not invited to the party.



“How can we present an E-LEVY cake to a party we were not invited to and knew nothing about?” he quizzed.

Ablakwa, however, warned in a series of posts on his social media pages that, “NPP spin doctors and desperate propagandists should leave the NDC Caucus in Parliament out of their gross insensitivity and scornful disregard of the overwhelming majority of Ghanaians.”



Kennedy Nyarko Osei, MP, Akim Swedru, had stated earlier that the viral E-Levy birthday cake presented to the Majority Leader during his birthday party, was a surprise from the Minority caucus in Parliament.



Sharing a Starr FM Twitter post to buttress his point, the MP indicated, “just because they are embarking on their yentua demonstration [today] so they decided to put this picture out to anger the people when they themselves led by the caucus brought this surprise cake. Hmmm!



“If anybody doubts who brought the surprised cake and later took pictures (sic) should read it from Starr FM.”



Reacting to this, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa posted a screenshot of a retraction and apology from Starr FM and sarcastically wrote, “whoever conceived the outlandish idea to blame NDC MPs for the Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu E-Levy cake must definitely be the same guy behind the novel tollbooths for washrooms concept.

“We know you have the men but please have a scintilla of respect for Ghanaians.”



Background



A special cake dubbed E-levy was prepared to mark the 65th birthday celebration of the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah- Bonsu.



The event was held in Kumasi.



scores of officials of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) including the Vice President and his wife were in attendance.

It is unclear the thinking that went into the decision to design the cake in this manner at a time the government is encountering difficulty in getting the E-levy passed by Parliament.



About the E-Levy



On November 17, 2021, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced the introduction of a 1.75% tax on all electronic transactions during the 2022 budget presentation before parliament.



According to him, this new directive forms part of strategies to widen the country’s tax net.



He added that the 1.75% tax is also to enhance financial inclusion and protect the vulnerable in the country.

The E-levy since its announcement by the Finance Minister has received public backlash from some Ghanaians especially Members of Parliament from the Minority Caucus.



At a recent press conference, the Minister outlined a number of modifications to the Bill and announced that the government continued to engage stakeholders on the bill ahead of resubmission before MPs.







