E-Levy cake shows government's insensitive rotten goat syndrome - Manasseh Azure

Manasseh Azure Awuni has described the E-levy cake sighted at the birthday party of the Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as yet another evidence of “rotten goat syndrome”.

The former Multimedia journalist coined the expression “rotten goat syndrome” months ago to distinguish how President Akufo-Addo has become worse than President John Dramani Mahama in the very things Mahama became a “dead goat” for.



The majority Leader celebrated his 65th birthday with close friends and family at a private ceremony



The talking point of the party was a special “E-levy cake” that was on display at the birthday celebration and to date, it is unclear if the Suame legislator sponsored the cake himself or it was a gift from the minority NDC as claimed by the NPP.



Reacting to this, Manasseh wrote:



“The E-Levy cake is a manifestation of the rotten-goat syndrome I wrote about a few weeks ago. They’re just insensitive!”

Rotten Goat Syndrome



In an earlier article, this is how the journalist described the syndrome which he now believes the cake is a part of.



“…. As I’ve stated somewhere, the fact that Akufo-Addo has turned out to be worse doesn’t turn Mahama’s bad deeds into good deeds. That only makes him the lesser of two evils as some people say. And that doesn’t call for an apology. To call for an apology is to call for the glorification of evil. If I employed someone to keep my shop and he stole 50 cedis and got sacked, he or she wouldn’t deserve an apology because their successor stole 100 cedis. John Mahama’s chances of winning in 2024 are bright if he contests. Akufo-Addo is already doing a lot of work to help a Mahama come back.



If he wins, it wouldn’t because we’ve regretted our actions in 2016. It will be because the alternative turned out to be a rotten goat, and Ghanaians did not have any option so they went back to the dead goat. I will not want to see the old Mahama in the Jubilee House. He should be willing to leave a better legacy than in his first term. Akufo-Addo shouldn’t be his benchmark….”