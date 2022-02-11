E-Levy cake will disturb ‘break the 8' agenda - Gyampo to Majority Leader

Professor Ransford Gyampo

Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo has opined that the decision by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to accept an E-LEVY cake could affect the NPP’s ‘break the 8’ agenda.



Social media has been awash with pictures and videos of the ‘giant’ all green cake that was presented at the Majority Leader’s plush birthday party last weekend.



Twitter users criticized the gesture as a gross display of insensitivity whiles others said it is how the government intends to ‘chop’ the E-levy revenue.

In a post on his social media handle, Professor Gyampo threw a subtle jab at the Suame MP, criticizing him for his inability to put his house in order to pass the E-levy and additionally failing to build consensus on the controversial levy.



He described as ‘politically tactless’ the decision of the majority leader to accept the E-levy cake stating that it could harm the NPP in the future.



“In my candid view, it is politically tactless to receive an E-Levy Cake, when you’ve been unable to mobilize your own “majority group” to pass it; and also failed in building consensus around it. Even if you won’t listen to public outcry, you must be strategic in your show of insensitivity, else you will unnecessarily disturb the agenda of Breaking The 8,” he posted on his Facebook timeline.



Professor Gyampo also suggested that the actions of the Majority Leader made the ‘dead goat syndrome’ criticisms against Former President John Mahama wrong.



He further entreated the Suame MP to return the E-levy cake to the sender in order to make amends following the controversy it has stirred.

“The unintended implication of your acceptance of the E-Levy Cake, at a time when there are major disagreements on the matter, makes us all wrong in criticizing yesterday’s dead-goat syndrome. Upon a second thought, I am sure you will agree with me that, this particular act was a little indiscretion on your part. Do please return the cake to its sender, symbolically and let’s see how we continue to dialogue to build consensus on the E-Levy, so government can get the needed resources to run. Just hold a presser to announce the symbolic return of the E-Levy Cake to its sender and deepen dialogue,” he added.



Read Below The Full Post of Professor Gyampo



