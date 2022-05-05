E-Levy case: Supreme Court’s ruling proves that Minority’s application was factually uncertain – AG

Godfred Yeboah Dame

E-Levy implementation starts May 1

The charge was reduced from 1.75% to 1.50%



Mahama promises to repeal the levy in next administration



Godfred Yeboah Dame, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, has indicated that, the Supreme Court in dismissing the interlocutory injunction on the E-Levy filed by three Minority Members of Parliament, affirm his position that the writ was factually uncertain.



He explained that the applicant's argument in the writ of summons was a bundle of conjecture which did not establish any irregularity in the passage of the E-Levy.



He added that based on his firm position, the interlocutory injunction application did not warrant a grant of the plea from the applicants and noted the writ filed in at the Supreme Court was without evidence.

“…You do not go to court with speculation and conjecture, you go to court on firm evidence…The applicants were unable to demonstrate any form of irregularity…” Godfred Dame said.



“…I’m fully satisfied with the court’s ruling. I’m content with the outcome and I’m happy that the observation that we made about the application has been affirmed by the court. It is very important to note that the court made a finding that, really, nothing irregular has been demonstrated by the applicant and so far as the proceedings in Parliament in question were concerned, everything seemed regular and we have demonstrated the same from the processes that we had filed," he added.



The apex court in dismissing the injunction application on Wednesday, May 4, ordered the Ghana Revenue Authority, GRA, to keep accurate records of all E-Levy deductions to enable a refund to payees if it is later determined that the law was passed unconstitutionally.



