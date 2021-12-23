E-Levy fight in Parliament unprecedented, pathetic – K.T Hammond

Kobina Tahir Hammond, MP for Adansi Asokwa Constituency

Kobina Tahir Hammond, has disclosed that the chaos that ensued in Parliament on Monday, December 20, was unprecedented and pathetic.

The Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa Constituency in the Ashanti Region criticized the House over the fight that broke out during voting for the passage E-levy bill.



Speaking on Citi TV’s The Point of View show on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, K.T. Hammond disclosed that he never thought such a “disgraceful day” would ever take place in Parliament.



“This is unprecedented. It’s pathetic. I haven’t seen one in my life. I just simply do not understand. I never thought that the Parliament of Ghana would one day reduce itself to the level that we have seen,” he said.



Hammond added, “The abysmal dirt and this bottomless pit we find ourselves in, we did it the first time, and we have done it again the second time. So it’s recklessness.”



The Members of Parliament were engaged in some fisticuffs in the chamber of the House during the voting on the controversial E-levy bill.

About Parliament Fight



The disorder which was by then gathering momentum went haywire after the first deputy chair, Joseph Osei-Owusu [Joe Wise] vacated the chair for Second Deputy Speaker to take over.



The move by Joe Wise was an attempt to vote for the passage of the E-levy bill which the minority had countered.



The Minority had earlier contended that per parliament’s standing orders, the Speaker of Parliament does not have a casting vote, however, Joe Osei-Owusu indicated that he would still vote.



Just when Joe Wise was about to step down for the Second Deputy to take over, the Minority took the stage. In the process, the Minority clashed with the Majority with members of both sides exchanging blows.